1st Quarter Report

Fresno State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 7-3 lead against San Diego State.

If Fresno State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-3 in no time. On the other hand, San Diego State will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Fresno State 8-3, San Diego State 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $37.74

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to square off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on November 25th at Snapdragon Stadium. Despite being away, Fresno State is looking at a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread may have favored Fresno State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 25-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Mexico. It was the first time this season that Fresno State let down their fans at home.

Nobody from Fresno State had a standout game, but they got scores from Malik Sherrod and Logan Fife.

The Bulldogs had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 230 total yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as New Mexico gained 528.

Meanwhile, San Diego State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 24-13 to San Jose State.

Jaylon Armstead put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

The losses dropped Fresno State to 8-3 and New Mexico to 4-7.

Fresno State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against San Diego State in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 32-28 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fresno State since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Fresno State is a 4.5-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fresno State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against San Diego State.

Oct 29, 2022 - Fresno State 32 vs. San Diego State 28

Oct 30, 2021 - Fresno State 30 vs. San Diego State 20

Nov 15, 2019 - San Diego State 17 vs. Fresno State 7

Nov 17, 2018 - Fresno State 23 vs. San Diego State 14

Oct 21, 2017 - Fresno State 27 vs. San Diego State 3

Oct 14, 2016 - San Diego State 17 vs. Fresno State 3

Oct 03, 2015 - San Diego State 21 vs. Fresno State 7

Injury Report for San Diego State

Brionne Penny: questionable (Undisclosed)

Jack Browning: questionable (Knee)

Lucky Sutton: questionable (Knee)

Injury Report for Fresno State