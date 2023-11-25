Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Fresno State 8-3, San Diego State 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to square off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on November 25th at Snapdragon Stadium. Despite being away, Fresno State is looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread may have favored Fresno State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 25-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Mexico. It was the first time this season that Fresno State let down their fans at home.

Nobody from Fresno State had a standout game, but they got scores from Malik Sherrod and Logan Fife.

The Bulldogs had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 230 total yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as New Mexico gained 528.

Meanwhile, San Diego State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 24-13 to San Jose State.

Jaylon Armstead put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Fresno State's loss dropped their record down to 8-3, while San Diego State's bumped their own down to the opposite: 3-8.

Fresno State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against San Diego State when the teams last played back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 32-28 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fresno State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Fresno State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fresno State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against San Diego State.