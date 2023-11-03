Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Utah State 3-5, San Diego State 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

San Diego State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. After each having a week off, the San Diego State Aztecs and the Utah State Aggies will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Snapdragon Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday was a slow day for San Diego State as the team failed to score. They fell to Nevada 6-0. San Diego State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Utah State's game last Saturday was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 42-21 walloping at the hands of San Jose State. Utah State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

San Diego State has not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for Utah State, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 3-5.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Utah State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 56 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Utah State.