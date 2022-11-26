Who's Playing

Air Force @ San Diego State

Current Records: Air Force 8-3; San Diego State 7-4

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Air Force and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Falcons were able to grind out a solid win over the Colorado State Rams last week, winning 24-12. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Air Force's RB Brad Roberts did his thing and rushed for one TD and 184 yards on 37 carries.

Meanwhile, San Diego State ran circles around the New Mexico Lobos last Friday, and the extra yardage (459 yards vs. 209 yards) paid off. San Diego State made easy work of New Mexico and carried off a 34-10 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Aztecs had established a 31-10 advantage. They got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was WR Mekhi Shaw out in front catching six passes for two TDs and 120 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Shaw has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Falcons going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Air Force up to 8-3 and the Aztecs to 7-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Air Force comes into the contest boasting the fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at two. But San Diego State enters the game having picked the ball off 12 times, good for 23rd in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Diego State won two games and tied two games in their last four contests with Air Force.