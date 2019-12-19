How to watch San Diego State vs. Central Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch San Diego State vs. Central Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Central Michigan @ San Diego State
Current Records: Central Michigan 8-5; San Diego State 9-3
What to Know
The San Diego State Aztecs and the Central Michigan Chippewas have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. San Diego State and CMU will compete for holiday cheer in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium at 2 p.m. ET test. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Aztecs have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Three weeks ago, San Diego State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 13-3 win over the BYU Cougars. No one had a big game offensively for San Diego State, but TE Daniel Bellinger led the way with one touchdown.
Meanwhile, CMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 26-21 to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. QB Quinten Dormady wasn't much of a difference maker for the Chippewas and threw one interception.
San Diego State's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Central Michigan's loss dropped them down to 8-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Aztecs rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. But the Chippewas come into the contest boasting the eighth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 35. We'll see if the Aztecs' defense can keep the Chippewas' running backs out of the end zone.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aztecs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 41
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
