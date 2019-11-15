How to watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State football game
Who's Playing
San Diego State (home) vs. Fresno State (away)
Current Records: San Diego State 7-2; Fresno State 4-5
What to Know
A Mountain West battle is on tap between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Fresno State Bulldogs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at SDCCU Stadium. San Diego State has a defense that allows only 14.44 points per game, so Fresno State's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, but San Diego State was not quite Nevada's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Aztecs didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 17-13 to Nevada. This was hardly the result San Diego State or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 17 points over Nevada heading into this contest.
Meanwhile, Fresno State was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Utah State Aggies. The Bulldogs fell just short of Utah State by a score of 37-35. The losing side was boosted by RB Ronnie Rivers, who rushed for 102 yards and three TDs on 17 carries.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep an eye on: San Diego State comes into the game boasting the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at five. But Fresno State enters the game with 25 rushing touchdowns, good for 12th best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
San Diego State and Fresno State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Fresno State 23 vs. San Diego State 14
- Oct 21, 2017 - Fresno State 27 vs. San Diego State 3
- Oct 14, 2016 - San Diego State 17 vs. Fresno State 3
- Oct 03, 2015 - San Diego State 21 vs. Fresno State 7
