Who's Playing

Idaho State @ No. 24 San Diego State

Current Records: Idaho State 0-1; San Diego State 0-1

Last Season Records: San Diego State 12-2; Idaho State 1-10

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the San Diego State Aztecs at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Snapdragon Stadium.

A win for the Bengals just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 52-21 defeat to the UNLV Rebels. Idaho State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 45-7.

Meanwhile, the game between San Diego State and the Arizona Wildcats last week was not particularly close, with the Aztecs falling 38-20. No one had a standout game offensively for San Diego State, but they got scores from WR Tyrell Shavers and QB Braxton Burmeister.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.