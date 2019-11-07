How to watch San Diego State vs. Nevada: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch San Diego State vs. Nevada football game
Who's Playing
No. 24 San Diego State (home) vs. Nevada (away)
Current Records: San Diego State 7-1; Nevada 5-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, San Diego State is heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Nevada at 10:30 p.m. ET at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday. The Aztecs are coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.
San Diego State came out on top in a nail-biter against UNLV last week, sneaking past 20-17. The overall outcome was to be expected, but UNLV made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.
On Saturday, Nevada had a touchdown and change to spare in a 21-10 win over New Mexico. Nevada can attribute much of their success to WR Romeo Doubs, who caught 11 passes for 167 yards and one TD. Carson Strong's 57-yard touchdown toss to Doubs in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night. Strong ended up with 305 passing yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Their wins bumped San Diego State to 7-1 and Nevada to 5-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Aztecs come into the contest boasting the third fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 69.9. Less enviably, the Wolf Pack are fifth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 24 on the season. So the Nevada squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 17-point favorite against the Wolf Pack.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
San Diego State have won three out of their last four games against Nevada.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Nevada 28 vs. San Diego State 24
- Nov 18, 2017 - San Diego State 42 vs. Nevada 23
- Nov 12, 2016 - San Diego State 46 vs. Nevada 16
- Nov 28, 2015 - San Diego State 31 vs. Nevada 14
