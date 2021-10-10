Who's Playing

New Mexico @ No. 25 San Diego State

Current Records: New Mexico 2-3; San Diego State 4-0

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. San Diego State and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Aztecs are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

San Diego State entered their game two weeks ago as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. Everything went their way against the Towson Tigers as they made off with a 48-21 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point San Diego State had established a 45-14 advantage.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for New Mexico last week, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 38-10 to the Air Force Falcons. New Mexico was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. QB Terry Wilson wasn't much of a difference maker for the Lobos; Wilson threw one interception with only 179 yards passing.

This next matchup looks promising for the Aztecs, who are favored by a full 19.5 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

San Diego State's win brought them up to 4-0 while New Mexico's loss pulled them down to 2-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: San Diego State is 225th worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 127.8 on average. New Mexico has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 199th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 300.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California

Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Diego State have won both of the games they've played against New Mexico in the last seven years.