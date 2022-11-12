Who's Playing

San Jose State @ San Diego State

Current Records: San Jose State 6-2; San Diego State 5-4

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs are 6-1 against the San Jose State Spartans since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. San Diego State and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Snapdragon Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Aztecs beat the UNLV Rebels 14-10 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for San Diego State, but they got scores from WR Jesse Matthews and TE Mark Redman.

San Diego State's defense was a presence, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Dallas Branch and CB Dez Malone.

Meanwhile, SJSU had a touchdown and change to spare in a 28-16 victory over the Colorado State Rams last week. It was another big night for the Spartans' RB Kairee Robinson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Aztecs are now 5-4 while SJSU sits at 6-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: San Diego State enters the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for 22nd in the nation. But SJSU comes into the contest boasting the fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at two. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Diego State have won six out of their last seven games against San Jose State.