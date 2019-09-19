How to watch San Diego State vs. Utah State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

San Diego State (home) vs. Utah State (away)

Current Records: San Diego State 3-0-0; Utah State 1-1-0

What to Know

Utah State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against San Diego State at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SDCCU Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Aggies ran circles around Stony Brook two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (719 yards vs. 263 yards) paid off. Utah State was fully in charge, breezing past Stony Brook 62-7. Utah State can attribute much of their success to RB Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of San Diego State coming into their contest against New Mexico State last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. San Diego State blew past New Mexico State 31-10. The victory was familiar territory for the Aztecs, who now have three in a row.

Their wins bumped the Aggies to 1-1 and the Aztecs to 3-0. The Aggies come into the game boasting the second most yards per game in the league at 656.50. But the Aztecs enter the matchup with only 248 yards allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, California

SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 4 point favorite against the Aztecs.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

San Diego State have won both of the games they've played against Utah State in the last five years.