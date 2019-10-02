How to watch San Jose St. vs. N. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

San Jose St. (home) vs. N. Colorado (away)

Last Season Records: San Jose St. 1-11-0; N. Colorado 2-9-0;

What to Know

N. Colorado and San Jose St. will face off at 10 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at CEFCU Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-9 season, N. Colorado is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 1-11 last-season record, San Jose St. has set their aspirations higher this year.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: N. Colorado ranked 25th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 228.9 on average. But San Jose St. was 33rd in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 260.9 on average. So...the N. Colorado squad has its work cut out for it.

Since the experts predict a defeat, N. Colorado will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium, California

CEFCU Stadium, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Bears.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spartans as a 13 point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 78 degrees.