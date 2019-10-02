How to watch San Jose St. vs. N. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAF game
How to watch San Jose State vs. Northern Colorado football game
Who's Playing
San Jose St. (home) vs. N. Colorado (away)
Last Season Records: San Jose St. 1-11-0; N. Colorado 2-9-0;
What to Know
N. Colorado and San Jose St. will face off at 10 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at CEFCU Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-9 season, N. Colorado is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 1-11 last-season record, San Jose St. has set their aspirations higher this year.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: N. Colorado ranked 25th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 228.9 on average. But San Jose St. was 33rd in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 260.9 on average. So...the N. Colorado squad has its work cut out for it.
Since the experts predict a defeat, N. Colorado will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: CEFCU Stadium, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Spartans are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Bears.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spartans as a 13 point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 78 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Week 6: CFB odds, picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 college football game 10,000 times
-
US rep. to propose federal fair pay law.
A recently-passed California law will go into effect in 2023
-
Scout's eye: UW secondary has stars
Washington's defensive backs have still got it while Michigan's defense is looking to get it...
-
LSU RB Lanard Fournette leaves team
Leonard Fournette created a legacy and big shoes that his brother tried to fill
-
Hot seat update through one month of '19
These college football coaches have some work to do if they hope to survive the 2019 season
-
LSU, Oklahoma State on upset alert
Parsing through the Week 6 lines to find the best bets against the favorites
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game