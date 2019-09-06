How to watch San Jose St. vs. Tulsa: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Jose St. (home) vs. Tulsa (away)

Current Records: San Jose St. 1-0-0; Tulsa 0-1-0

Last Season Records: San Jose St. 1-11-0; Tulsa 3-9-0;

What to Know

San Jose State home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on Tulsa at 9 p.m. ET at CEFCU Stadium. San Jose State should still be riding high after a victory, while Tulsa will be looking to right the ship.

The Spartans gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They took down N. Colorado 35-18. QB Josh Love did work as he passed for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tulsa had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They suffered a grim 7-28 defeat to Michigan State. Tulsa was surely aware of their 23.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Tulsa's defeat took them down to 0-1 while San Jose State's win pulled them up to 1-0. Two last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tulsa was fourth in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 11. On the other end of the spectrum, the Spartans ranked fourth worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 31. So...the San Jose State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium, California

CEFCU Stadium, California TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.75

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Hurricane as a 7 point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.