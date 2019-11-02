How to watch San Jose State vs. Boise State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

San Jose State (home) vs. No. 21 Boise State (away)

Current Records: San Jose State 4-4; Boise State 6-1

What to Know

San Jose State lost both of their matches to Boise State last season, on scores of 40-23 and 45-31, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. San Jose State and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The Spartans aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

San Jose State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Army last week, but they still walked away with a 34-29 win. San Jose State QB Josh Love was slinging it as he passed for 314 yards and three TDs on 31 attempts.

San Jose State's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Army's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 27 yards. The heavy lifting was done by LB Jesse Osuna and LB Rico Tolefree, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, Boise State was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 28-25 to BYU. No one had a big game offensively for Boise State, but they got scores from WR Akilian Butler, WR Octavius Evans, and WR CT Thomas. Chase Cord's longest connection was to Evans for 32 yards in the fourth quarter. Evans scored a touchdown as well, which was his first of the season.

San Jose State's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Boise State's loss dropped them down to 6-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Spartans are stumbling into the contest with the sixth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 236.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Spartans, the Broncos rank 12th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. So the San Jose State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $22.99

Odds

The Broncos are a big 17-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Boise State have won both of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last five years.