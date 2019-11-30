How to watch San Jose State vs. Fresno State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch San Jose State vs. Fresno State football game
Who's Playing
San Jose State (home) vs. Fresno State (away)
Current Records: San Jose State 4-7; Fresno State 4-7
What to Know
A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Jose State Spartans at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.
Fresno State came within a touchdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack last week, but they wound up with a 35-28 loss. RB Ronnie Rivers and QB Jorge Reyna were two go-getters for Fresno State despite the defeat. The former caught seven passes for 88 yards and one TD, while the latter passed for 261 yards and three TDs on 37 attempts. Reyna didn't help his team much against the San Diego State Aztecs two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, SJSU was hampered by 90 penalty yards against the UNLV Rebels. It was close but no cigar for SJSU as they fell 38-35 to UNLV. The Spartans got a solid performance out of RB DeJon Packer, who picked up 78 yards on the ground on 16 carries and caught five passes for 78 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Packer's 65-yard TD reception in the third quarter.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Bulldogs going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spartans.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Jose State and Fresno State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Fresno State 31 vs. San Jose State 13
- Oct 07, 2017 - Fresno State 27 vs. San Jose State 10
- Nov 26, 2016 - San Jose State 16 vs. Fresno State 14
- Sep 26, 2015 - San Jose State 49 vs. Fresno State 23
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
The Tigers are looking to stay perfect ahead of the SEC Championship Game
-
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota pick live stream
There's a lot more than Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line
-
Oklahoma vs. OSU pick, live stream
One a weekend of college football rivalries, Bedlam has a propensity of being one of the wildest
-
Alabama vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl will go a long way toward determining Alabama's CFP fate
-
Notre Dame vs Stanford odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Stanford vs. Notre Dame game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs. Michigan score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Ohio State and No. 13 Michigan meet in a rivalry...
-
Alabama vs. Auburn score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis from the Iron Bowl as No. 5 Alabama faces No. 15 Auburn
-
College football top 25 games on Rivalry Week
NCAA football scores for the nation's top teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State football game