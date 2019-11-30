How to watch San Jose State vs. Fresno State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Jose State (home) vs. Fresno State (away)

Current Records: San Jose State 4-7; Fresno State 4-7

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Jose State Spartans at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Fresno State came within a touchdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack last week, but they wound up with a 35-28 loss. RB Ronnie Rivers and QB Jorge Reyna were two go-getters for Fresno State despite the defeat. The former caught seven passes for 88 yards and one TD, while the latter passed for 261 yards and three TDs on 37 attempts. Reyna didn't help his team much against the San Diego State Aztecs two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, SJSU was hampered by 90 penalty yards against the UNLV Rebels. It was close but no cigar for SJSU as they fell 38-35 to UNLV. The Spartans got a solid performance out of RB DeJon Packer, who picked up 78 yards on the ground on 16 carries and caught five passes for 78 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Packer's 65-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Bulldogs going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

San Jose State and Fresno State both have two wins in their last four games.