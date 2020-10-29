Who's Playing

New Mexico @ San Jose State

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos will face off against the San Jose State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, New Mexico has set their aspirations higher this year. SJSU was 5-7 last season and is coming off of a 17-6 win against the Air Force Falcons last week.

Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Lobos ranked worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the team gave up 321.4 on average. To make matters even worse for New Mexico, SJSU was fourth best in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 338 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for SJSU's receiving core.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Jose State have won two out of their last three games against New Mexico.