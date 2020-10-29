Who's Playing
New Mexico @ San Jose State
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos will face off against the San Jose State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, New Mexico has set their aspirations higher this year. SJSU was 5-7 last season and is coming off of a 17-6 win against the Air Force Falcons last week.
Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Lobos ranked worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the team gave up 321.4 on average. To make matters even worse for New Mexico, SJSU was fourth best in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 338 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for SJSU's receiving core.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Jose State have won two out of their last three games against New Mexico.
- Oct 04, 2019 - San Jose State 32 vs. New Mexico 21
- Oct 01, 2016 - New Mexico 48 vs. San Jose State 41
- Oct 24, 2015 - San Jose State 31 vs. New Mexico 21