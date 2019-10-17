How to watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico football game
Who's Playing
San Jose State (home) vs. New Mexico (away)
Current Records: San Jose State 2-2-0; New Mexico 2-2-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, San Jose State is heading back home. A Mountain West battle is on tap between San Jose State and New Mexico at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at CEFCU Stadium. If the matchup is anything like the 48-41 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
San Jose State might have drawn first blood against Air Force last week, but it was Air Force who got the last laugh. The Spartans lost to Air Force by a decisive 41-24 margin. One thing holding San Jose State back was the mediocre play of QB Josh Love, who did not have his best game; he passed for 198 yards on 35 attempts.
We saw a pretty high 72-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. New Mexico came up short against Liberty, falling 17-10. New Mexico's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Spartans are stumbling into the game with the 15th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 219.80 on average. The Lobos have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 379.50 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lobos.
Over/Under: 67
Series History
San Jose State and New Mexico both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 01, 2016 - New Mexico 48 vs. San Jose State 41
- Oct 24, 2015 - San Jose State 31 vs. New Mexico 21
Watch This Game Live
