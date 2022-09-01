Who's Playing

Portland State @ San Jose State

Last Season Records: San Jose State 5-7; Portland State 5-6

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans will play against a Division II opponent, the Portland State Vikings, in an early-season tune-up Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET at CEFCU Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for SJSU (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Series History

San Jose State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.