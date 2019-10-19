How to watch San Jose State vs. San Diego State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

San Jose State (home) vs. San Diego State (away)

Current Records: San Jose State 3-3-0; San Diego State 5-1-0

What to Know

San Jose State will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 7.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. San Jose State and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The Spartans have not won a single game against San Diego State in their most recent matchups, going 0-4 since 2015.

It was close but no cigar for San Jose State as they fell 41-38 to Nevada last week. San Jose State's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Josh Love, who passed for 405 yards and three TDs on 45 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Love's 60-yard TD bomb to WR Bailey Gaither in the third quarter. Love's sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, San Diego State won the last time they met up with Wyoming, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. San Diego State snuck past Wyoming with a 26-22 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Aztecs.

San Diego State's win lifted them to 5-1 while San Jose State's defeat dropped them down to 3-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Spartans are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 89.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Spartans, the Aztecs rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 64 on average. So the San Jose State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

San Diego State have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last five years.