Who's Playing

UNLV @ San Jose State

Current Records: UNLV 0-3; San Jose State 3-0

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans and the UNLV Rebels are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at CEFCU Stadium. The Spartans are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while UNLV is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

SJSU beat the San Diego State Aztecs 28-17 last Friday. SJSU QB Nick Nash did work as he passed for two TDs and 169 yards on 25 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 53 yards.

Meanwhile, the Rebels came up short against the Fresno State Bulldogs last week, falling 40-27. A silver lining for UNLV was the play of QB Max Gilliam, who passed for one TD and 160 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 139 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Gilliam's 71-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

The UNLV defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 31 yards. Leading the way was LB Jacoby Windmon and his 2.5 sacks. Windmon now has 3.5 sacks.

SJSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

SJSU is now a perfect 3-0 while the Rebels sit at a mirror-image 0-3. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Spartans are 15th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 94 on average. UNLV has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 17th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 312 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Jose State have won three out of their last five games against UNLV.