Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Navy 5-5, SMU 9-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for SMU. The SMU Mustangs and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Memphis typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday SMU proved too difficult a challenge. SMU secured a 38-34 W over Memphis.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Preston Stone and Seth Henigan. Stone had a great game and threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 12.4 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Henigan was balling out in the loss, throwing for 402 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Navy owes their defense a big pat on the back after their performance on Saturday. They came out on top against East Carolina by a score of 10-0. The win made it back-to-back wins for Navy.

Alex Tecza was the offensive standout of the game as he rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown.

SMU's victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-2. As for Navy, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

As mentioned, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Saturday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Mustangs have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 185.7 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Midshipmen struggle in that department as they've been even better at 202.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

SMU is a big 20-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

SMU and Navy both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.