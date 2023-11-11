Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: North Texas 3-6, SMU 7-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

SMU will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The SMU Mustangs and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. North Texas is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while SMU will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

SMU was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They managed a 36-31 win over Rice.

Preston Stone was his usual excellent self, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries, while also throwing for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Collin Rogers did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and three extra points.

SMU's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Rice's QB won't forget Elijah Roberts anytime soon given Roberts sacked him 2.5 times.

Meanwhile, North Texas came up short against UTSA on Saturday and fell 37-29. North Texas has struggled against UTSA recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Ayo Adeyi, who rushed for 105 yards.

SMU pushed their record up to 7-2 with that win, which was their third straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 40.7 points per game. As for North Texas, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.

While only SMU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As mentioned, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20 points. Anyone thinking of taking North Texas against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played SMU.

We should be in store for an exciting game Friday as the pair have no problem gaining yardage. The Mustangs have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 465.3 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Mean Green struggle in that department as they've been even better at 482.3 per game. With a pair of commanding offenses duking it out, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

SMU is a big 20-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mustangs as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 66.5 points.

Series History

SMU has won 7 out of their last 8 games against North Texas.

Sep 03, 2022 - SMU 48 vs. North Texas 10

Sep 11, 2021 - SMU 35 vs. North Texas 12

Sep 19, 2020 - SMU 65 vs. North Texas 35

Sep 07, 2019 - SMU 49 vs. North Texas 27

Sep 01, 2018 - North Texas 46 vs. SMU 23

Sep 09, 2017 - SMU 54 vs. North Texas 32

Sep 03, 2016 - SMU 34 vs. North Texas 21

Sep 12, 2015 - SMU 31 vs. North Texas 13

Injury Report for SMU

Jordan Kerley: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for North Texas