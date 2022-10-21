Who's Playing

No. 21 Cincinnati @ SMU

Current Records: Cincinnati 5-1; SMU 3-3

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 3-1 against the SMU Mustangs since October of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Cincinnati will take on SMU at noon ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium after a week off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bearcats didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the South Florida Bulls last week, but they still walked away with a 28-24 victory. Cincinnati's RB Charles McClelland did his thing and rushed for two TDs and 179 yards on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, SMU beat the Navy Midshipmen 40-34 on Friday. QB Tanner Mordecai went supernova for SMU as he passed for three TDs and 336 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 74 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Mordecai's 60-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Bearcats going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought Cincinnati up to 5-1 and the Mustangs to 3-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cincinnati enters the game with only 186.3 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 19th best in the nation. But SMU ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 351.8 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a 3-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won three out of their last four games against SMU.