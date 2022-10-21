Who's Playing
No. 21 Cincinnati @ SMU
Current Records: Cincinnati 5-1; SMU 3-3
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats are 3-1 against the SMU Mustangs since October of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Cincinnati will take on SMU at noon ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium after a week off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Bearcats didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the South Florida Bulls last week, but they still walked away with a 28-24 victory. Cincinnati's RB Charles McClelland did his thing and rushed for two TDs and 179 yards on 21 carries.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, SMU beat the Navy Midshipmen 40-34 on Friday. QB Tanner Mordecai went supernova for SMU as he passed for three TDs and 336 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 74 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Mordecai's 60-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Bearcats going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The wins brought Cincinnati up to 5-1 and the Mustangs to 3-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cincinnati enters the game with only 186.3 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 19th best in the nation. But SMU ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 351.8 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bearcats are a 3-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won three out of their last four games against SMU.
- Nov 20, 2021 - Cincinnati 48 vs. SMU 14
- Oct 24, 2020 - Cincinnati 42 vs. SMU 13
- Oct 27, 2018 - Cincinnati 26 vs. SMU 20
- Oct 21, 2017 - SMU 31 vs. Cincinnati 28