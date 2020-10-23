Who's Playing

No. 11 Cincinnati @ No. 18 SMU

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-0; SMU 5-0

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are packing up and heading on the road for their first away game this season. They face off against the SMU Mustangs on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium at 9 p.m. ET. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Cincinnati skips in on three wins and SMU on five.

If there were any doubts why the Bearcats were heavy favorites Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the South Florida Bulls with a sharp 28-7 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cincinnati had established a 28-7 advantage. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got scores from RB Gerrid Doaks, TE Bruno Labelle, and TE Josh Whyle.

Cincinnati's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected five interceptions and one fumble. CB Coby Bryant snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 14:35 remaining in the first quarter, the other with 10:51 left to play in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Mustangs ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 37-34 victory over the Tulane Green Wave. The score was all tied up at the break 17-17, but SMU was the better team in the second half. SMU's WR Danny Gray was one of the most active players for the team, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching five passes for one TD and 133 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Gray has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Special teams collected 13 points for SMU. K Chris Naggar booted in three field goals, the longest a 48-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati hasn't allowed a passing touchdown yet this season. But SMU enters the game with ten passing touchdowns, good for fourth best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas,, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas,, Texas Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

SMU and Cincinnati both have one win in their last two games.