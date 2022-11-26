Who's Playing

Memphis @ SMU

Current Records: Memphis 6-5; SMU 6-5

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers are 6-1 against the SMU Mustangs since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Tigers and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

Memphis got themselves on the board against the North Alabama Lions last week, but North Alabama never followed suit. Memphis steamrolled past North Alabama 59 to nothing at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38 to nothing. RB Jevyon Ducker was the offensive standout of the contest for the Tigers, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the Mustangs last Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They were pulverized by the Tulane Green Wave 59-24. SMU was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7. QB Tanner Mordecai wasn't much of a difference maker for SMU; Mordecai threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 6-5 while SMU's loss dropped them down to 6-5. Allowing an average of 35 points per game, the Mustangs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Mustangs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last seven games against SMU.