Who's Playing
Memphis @ SMU
Current Records: Memphis 6-5; SMU 6-5
What to Know
The Memphis Tigers are 6-1 against the SMU Mustangs since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Tigers and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.
Memphis got themselves on the board against the North Alabama Lions last week, but North Alabama never followed suit. Memphis steamrolled past North Alabama 59 to nothing at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38 to nothing. RB Jevyon Ducker was the offensive standout of the contest for the Tigers, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the Mustangs last Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They were pulverized by the Tulane Green Wave 59-24. SMU was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7. QB Tanner Mordecai wasn't much of a difference maker for SMU; Mordecai threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.
Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Memphis' victory lifted them to 6-5 while SMU's loss dropped them down to 6-5. Allowing an average of 35 points per game, the Mustangs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Mustangs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Memphis have won six out of their last seven games against SMU.
- Nov 06, 2021 - Memphis 28 vs. SMU 25
- Oct 03, 2020 - SMU 30 vs. Memphis 27
- Nov 02, 2019 - Memphis 54 vs. SMU 48
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 28 vs. SMU 18
- Nov 18, 2017 - Memphis 66 vs. SMU 45
- Nov 05, 2016 - Memphis 51 vs. SMU 7
- Nov 28, 2015 - Memphis 63 vs. SMU 0