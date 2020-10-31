Who's Playing

Navy @ No. 22 SMU

Current Records: Navy 3-3; SMU 5-1

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs are 1-4 against the Navy Midshipmen since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Mustangs and Navy will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 37.67 points per game.

The night started off rough for SMU last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 42-13 punch to the gut against the Cincinnati Bearcats. It was supposed to be a close game, and SMU was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. No one had a standout game offensively for SMU, but QB Shane Buechele led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Midshipmen and the Houston Cougars last week was not a total blowout, but with Navy falling 37-21 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Navy got a solid performance out of QB Dalen Morris, who passed for two TDs and 206 yards on 18 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 46 yards. Morris' 60-yard touchdown toss to WR Ryan Mitchell in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

This next matchup looks promising for SMU, who are favored by a full 13 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 13-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mustangs slightly, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Navy have won four out of their last five games against SMU.