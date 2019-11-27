How to watch SMU vs. Tulane: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 25 SMU (home) vs. Tulane (away)

Current Records: SMU 9-2; Tulane 6-5

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the SMU Mustangs and the Tulane Green Wave at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory.

SMU came within a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, but they wound up with a 35-28 loss. SMU's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Shane Buechele, who passed for 251 yards and two TDs on 28 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Buechele's 61-yard TD bomb to WR Rashee Rice in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Tulane as they fell 34-31 to the UCF Knights. A silver lining for Tulane was the play of QB Justin McMillan, who picked up 102 yards on the ground on 23 carries and accumulated 181 passing yards. This was the first time McMillan has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Mustangs rank sixth in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 61 on the season. Tulane has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the eighth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 31. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Green Wave.

Over/Under: 72

Series History

SMU have won all of the games they've played against Tulane in the last five years.