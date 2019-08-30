How to watch So. Miss vs. Alcorn St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

So. Miss (home) vs. Alcorn St. (away)

Last Season Records: So. Miss 6-5-0; Alcorn St. 9-4-0;

What to Know

Alcorn St. and So. Miss are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Alcorn St. finished last year at 9-4 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. While So. Miss was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 6-5.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alcorn St. was 13th in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 291.4 on average. But So. Miss was even better: they ranked third in the nation in yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 278.80 on average. We'll see if that edge gives So. Miss a route to victory.

Since the experts predict a loss, Alcorn St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.09

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 26 point favorite against the Braves.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.