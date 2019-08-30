How to watch So. Miss vs. Alcorn St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State football game

Who's Playing

So. Miss (home) vs. Alcorn St. (away)

Last Season Records: So. Miss 6-5-0; Alcorn St. 9-4-0;

What to Know

Alcorn St. and So. Miss are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Alcorn St. finished last year at 9-4 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. While So. Miss was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 6-5.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alcorn St. was 13th in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 291.4 on average. But So. Miss was even better: they ranked third in the nation in yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 278.80 on average. We'll see if that edge gives So. Miss a route to victory.

Since the experts predict a loss, Alcorn St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $24.09

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 26 point favorite against the Braves.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

