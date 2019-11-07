How to watch So. Miss vs. UAB: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

So. Miss (home) vs. UAB (away)

Current Records: So. Miss 5-3; UAB 6-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are heading back home. They will take on the UAB Blazers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium after a week off. Southern Miss is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory.

When you finish with 257 more yards than your opponent like the Golden Eagles did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Rice Owls two weeks ago, winning 20-6. No one put up better numbers for the Golden Eagles than RB Kevin Perkins, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 86 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, a victory for UAB just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 30-7 punch to the gut against the Tennessee Volunteers. UAB was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 23 to nothing.

Southern Miss' win lifted them to 5-3 while UAB's loss dropped them down to 6-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern Miss enters the game with 315.1 passing yards per game on average, good for 12th best in the nation. But UAB comes into the contest boasting the sixth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 162.9. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Blazers.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

UAB have won both of the games they've played against So. Miss in the last five years.