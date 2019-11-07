How to watch So. Miss vs. UAB: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Southern Miss vs. UAB football game
Who's Playing
So. Miss (home) vs. UAB (away)
Current Records: So. Miss 5-3; UAB 6-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are heading back home. They will take on the UAB Blazers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium after a week off. Southern Miss is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory.
When you finish with 257 more yards than your opponent like the Golden Eagles did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Rice Owls two weeks ago, winning 20-6. No one put up better numbers for the Golden Eagles than RB Kevin Perkins, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 86 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.
Meanwhile, a victory for UAB just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 30-7 punch to the gut against the Tennessee Volunteers. UAB was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 23 to nothing.
Southern Miss' win lifted them to 5-3 while UAB's loss dropped them down to 6-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern Miss enters the game with 315.1 passing yards per game on average, good for 12th best in the nation. But UAB comes into the contest boasting the sixth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 162.9. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: NFL Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Blazers.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
UAB have won both of the games they've played against So. Miss in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - UAB 26 vs. So. Miss 23
- Oct 28, 2017 - UAB 30 vs. So. Miss 12
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Howard places Ron Prince on leave
Prince faces reported allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation
-
Ohio State, Georgia schedule series
The decade will go by before you know it ...
-
Week 11 SEC picks against the spread
The SEC will be the center of the college football world on Saturday afternoon
-
Washington vs. Oregon State odds, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Washington Huskies football.
-
UCF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated UCF vs. Tulsa on Friday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Missouri matchup 10,000...
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game