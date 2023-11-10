Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Arkansas State 5-4, South Alabama 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars and the Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to square off in a Sun Belt West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Last Thursday, things were looking good for South Alabama after they put the first points on the board, but unfortunately for them things went downhill from there. They took a hard 28-10 fall against Troy. South Alabama has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State put the finishing touches on their third blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They blew past Louisiana 37-17. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Arkansas State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arkansas State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaylen Raynor, who rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Zak Wallace, who rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Arkansas State, racking up 13 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Dominic Zvada: he added nine points with three field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

South Alabama now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Arkansas State, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

As for their game on Saturday, South Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 3-6 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 4-1 ATS vs. Arkansas State across their last five meetings.

Everything came up roses for South Alabama against Arkansas State in their previous meeting back in October of 2022 as the squad secured a 31-3 win. Will South Alabama repeat their success, or does Arkansas State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 11-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

South Alabama has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Arkansas State.