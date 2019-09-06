How to watch South Alabama vs. Jackson St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch South Alabama vs. Jackson State football game
Who's Playing
South Alabama (home) vs. Jackson St. (away)
Current Records: South Alabama 0-1-0; Jackson St. 0-1-0
Last Season Records: South Alabama 3-9-0; Jackson St. 5-5-0;
What to Know
South Alabama will square off against Jackson State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
South Alabama kicked off 2019 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They fell to Nebraska 21-35. The result was an unpleasant reminder to the Jaguars of the 9-48 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 12 of 2015.
Meanwhile, Jackson State has to be hurting after a devastating 15-36 loss at the hands of Bethune-Cook. last week. The Tigers were surely aware of their 10-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
