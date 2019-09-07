How to watch South Alabama vs. Jackson St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch South Alabama vs. Jackson State football game
Who's Playing
South Alabama (home) vs. Jackson St. (away)
Current Records: South Alabama 0-1-0; Jackson St. 0-1-0
Last Season Records: South Alabama 3-9-0; Jackson St. 5-5-0;
What to Know
South Alabama will be playing in front of their home fans against Jackson State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. South Alabama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 26-point margin of victory.
The Jaguars had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. Last Saturday, they came up short against Nebraska last week, falling 21-35. If the Jaguars were hoping to take revenge for the 9-48 loss against Nebraska the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Jackson State, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 15-36 defeat to Bethune-Cook.
This next game looks promising for South Alabama, who are favored by a full 26 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Both teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.99
Odds
The Jaguars are a big 26 point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
