How to watch South Alabama vs. Memphis: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

South Alabama (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: South Alabama 1-1-0; Memphis 2-0-0

What to Know

Memphis have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on South Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The teams both are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

Last Saturday, Memphis turned the game against Southern U. into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 576 yards to 245. The Tigers put the hurt on Southern U. with a sharp 55-24 win. Memphis can attribute much of their success to RB Kenneth Gainwell, who rushed for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.

As for South Alabama, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Nebraska, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. South Alabama made easy work of Jackson State and carried off a 37-14 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 27 points in South Alabama's favor.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 2-0 and the Jaguars to 1-1. The Tigers enter the contest with only 91.50 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the nation. As for the Jaguars, they come into the game boasting the 14th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 1. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.99

Odds

The Tigers are a big 20.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 19.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Sep 22, 2018 - Memphis 52 vs. South Alabama 35

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 91 degrees.