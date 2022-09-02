Who's Playing

Nicholls @ South Alabama

Last Season Records: South Alabama 5-7; Nicholls 6-5

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will play against a Division II opponent, the Nicholls Colonels, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Jaguars (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN3.com
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.

  • Sep 24, 2016 - South Alabama 41 vs. Nicholls 40