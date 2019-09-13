How to watch South Carolina vs. Alabama: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch South Carolina vs. Alabama football game
Who's Playing
South Carolina (home) vs. No. 2 Alabama (away)
Current Records: South Carolina 1-1-0; Alabama 2-0-0
What to Know
South Carolina has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, South Carolina and Alabama will really light up the scoreboard.
Last Saturday, the Gamecocks turned the game against Charleston So. into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 775 yards to 261. South Carolina was fully in charge, breezing past Charleston So. 72-10. South Carolina's RB Kevin Harris was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns on 6 carries.
Meanwhile, Alabama were no strangers to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 603 yards compared to New Mexico State's 242. The Crimson Tide claimed a resounding 62-10 victory over New Mexico State. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on the Crimson Tide.
Their wins bumped the Gamecocks to 1-1 and the Crimson Tide to 2-0. The Gamecocks have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. As for Alabama, they haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet, either. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 25.5 point favorite against the Gamecocks.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
