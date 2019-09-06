How to watch South Carolina vs. Charleston So.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

South Carolina (home) vs. Charleston So. (away)

Current Records: South Carolina 0-1-0; Charleston So. 0-1-0

Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6-0; Charleston So. 5-6-0;

What to Know

Charleston So. will head out on the road to face off against South Carolina at noon on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Charleston So. had to start their season on the road last week, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They have to be aching after a bruising 13-46 loss to Furman.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between South Carolina and North Carolina, but the 62-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. South Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-24 to North Carolina. This was hardly the result the Gamecocks or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12 points over North Carolina heading into this contest.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.