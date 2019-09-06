How to watch South Carolina vs. Charleston So.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern football game
Who's Playing
South Carolina (home) vs. Charleston So. (away)
Current Records: South Carolina 0-1-0; Charleston So. 0-1-0
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6-0; Charleston So. 5-6-0;
What to Know
Charleston So. will head out on the road to face off against South Carolina at noon on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Charleston So. had to start their season on the road last week, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They have to be aching after a bruising 13-46 loss to Furman.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between South Carolina and North Carolina, but the 62-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. South Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-24 to North Carolina. This was hardly the result the Gamecocks or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12 points over North Carolina heading into this contest.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine
-
Stanford QB Costello ruled out vs. USC
Costello suffered a head injury late in the first half vs. Northwestern