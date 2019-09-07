How to watch South Carolina vs. Charleston So.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

South Carolina (home) vs. Charleston So. (away)

Current Records: South Carolina 0-1-0; Charleston So. 0-1-0

Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6-0; Charleston So. 5-6-0;

What to Know

South Carolina will square off against Charleston So. at noon on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Gamecocks and North Carolina, but the 62-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. South Carolina didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 20-24 to North Carolina last Saturday. RB Tavien Feaster put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 72 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, Charleston So. had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 13-46 walloping at Furman's hands.

This next game looks promising for South Carolina, who are favored by a full 36 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 36 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 36 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 85 degrees.