How to watch South Carolina vs. Clemson: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Who's Playing
South Carolina (home) vs. No. 3 Clemson (away)
Current Records: South Carolina 4-7; Clemson 11-0
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They will face off against one another at noon ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
Two weeks ago, the Tigers turned the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 490 yards to 93. Clemson put a hurting on Wake to the tune of 52-3. QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne were among the main playmakers for Clemson as the former passed for 272 yards and four TDs on 27 attempts and the latter rushed for 121 yards and one TD on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for USC, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 30-6 walloping at the Texas A&M Aggies' hands.
Clemson's win lifted them to 11-0 while South Carolina's loss dropped them down to 4-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Gamecocks rank fifth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. As for the Tigers, they come into the game boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at six. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.44
Odds
The Tigers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 25.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Clemson have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina in the last five years.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Clemson 56 vs. South Carolina 35
- Nov 25, 2017 - Clemson 34 vs. South Carolina 10
- Nov 26, 2016 - Clemson 56 vs. South Carolina 7
- Nov 28, 2015 - Clemson 37 vs. South Carolina 32
