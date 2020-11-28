Who's Playing

No. 13 Georgia @ South Carolina

Current Records: Georgia 5-2; South Carolina 2-6

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.

USC was hampered by 95 penalty yards against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. USC came up short against Mizzou, falling 17-10. USC's only offensive touchdown came from RB Deshaun Fenwick.

Meanwhile, UGA beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-24 on Saturday. UGA relied on the efforts of WR Jermaine Burton, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 197 yards, and QB JT Daniels, who passed for four TDs and 401 yards on 38 attempts. That receiving effort made it the first game that Burton has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Gamecocks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

USC is now 2-6 while UGA sits at 5-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC is stumbling into the matchup with the 12th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 19 on the season. To make matters even worse for USC, UGA enters the game with only 74.1 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia have won four out of their last five games against South Carolina.