Who's Playing
Georgia State @ South Carolina
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.
Since the experts predict a loss, Georgia State will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Gamecocks are a big 13-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.