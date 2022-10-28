Who's Playing

Missouri @ No. 25 South Carolina

Current Records: Missouri 3-4; South Carolina 5-2

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks haven't won a game against the Missouri Tigers since Oct. 6 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. USC and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

USC didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Texas A&M Aggies last week, but they still walked away with a 30-24 victory. USC's RB MarShawn Lloyd did his thing and punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Mizzou narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Vanderbilt Commodores 17-14. The Missouri offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway. The Tigers' WR Luther Burden III looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The Gamecocks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 4-2 ATS and Mizzou 4-2.

The wins brought USC up to 5-2 and Mizzou to 3-4. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: USC enters the game with only 192.4 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 25th best in the nation. As for Mizzou, they rank 10th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gamecocks are a 4-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Missouri have won four out of their last seven games against South Carolina.