How to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks (home) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (away)

Current records: South Carolina 3-3; Tennessee 3-4

What to Know

South Carolina has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they will take on Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. South Carolina is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5 point margin of victory.

South Carolina was close but not close enough two weeks ago as they fell 26-23 to Texas A&M. South Carolina got a solid performance out of Jake Bentley, who passed for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Tennessee took a serious blow against Alabama last Saturday, falling 58-21. Tennessee was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 42-14.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gamecocks are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Volunteers.

This season, South Carolina is 3-2-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

Series History

South Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tennessee.