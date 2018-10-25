How to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee football game
Who's Playing
South Carolina Gamecocks (home) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (away)
Current records: South Carolina 3-3; Tennessee 3-4
What to Know
South Carolina has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they will take on Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. South Carolina is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5 point margin of victory.
South Carolina was close but not close enough two weeks ago as they fell 26-23 to Texas A&M. South Carolina got a solid performance out of Jake Bentley, who passed for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Tennessee took a serious blow against Alabama last Saturday, falling 58-21. Tennessee was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 42-14.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Gamecocks are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Volunteers.
This season, South Carolina is 3-2-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 2-4-0 against the spread
Series History
South Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tennessee.
- 2017 - Tennessee Volunteers 9 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 15
- 2016 - South Carolina Gamecocks 24 vs. Tennessee Volunteers 21
- 2015 - Tennessee Volunteers 27 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Clemson vs. Florida State odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football
-
Report: Maryland had culture of 'fear'
Durkin has been on administrative leave since Aug. 11
-
Ga. Tech vs. Va. Tech odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech football
-
Watch college football on CBSSN, Week 9
Some of the top teams in the country will be on CBS Sports Network this weekend
-
Utah vs. UCLA odds, picks, best bets
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Chip Kelly and UCLA
-
Florida-Georgia is a huge deal again
The Gators and Bulldogs meet in Jacksonville both ranked as top-15 teams for the first time...