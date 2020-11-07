Who's Playing

No. 7 Texas A&M @ South Carolina

Current Records: Texas A&M 4-1; South Carolina 2-3

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. USC and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. A&M will be strutting in after a victory while the Gamecocks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

USC found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 52-24 punch to the gut against the LSU Tigers two weeks ago. USC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-10. One thing holding USC back was the mediocre play of QB Collin Hill, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception.

Meanwhile, the Aggies had a touchdown and change to spare in a 42-31 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks last week. A&M QB Kellen Mond was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 260 yards on 26 attempts in addition to picking up 32 yards on the ground.

The Gamecocks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

USC suffered a grim 30-6 defeat to A&M when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Maybe USC will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 10-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina in the last six years.