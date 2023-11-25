Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Charlotte 3-8, South Florida 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Charlotte has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Charlotte 49ers and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

After soaring to 38 points the game before, Charlotte faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They suffered a grim 28-7 defeat to Rice.

Meanwhile, while it was South Florida who put the first points on the board on Friday, it was UTSA who put up more. South Florida was dealt a punishing 49-21 defeat at the hands of UTSA.

The losing side was boosted by Byrum Brown, who threw for 287 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Charlotte bumped their record down to 3-8 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 17.2 points per game. As for South Florida, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

In addition to losing their last games, Charlotte and South Florida failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be Charlotte's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-4 against the spread).

Odds

South Florida is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

