Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Temple 3-6, South Florida 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.03

What to Know

After two games on the road, South Florida is heading back home. The South Florida Bulls and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

South Florida pushed their score all the way to 50 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 59-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis. South Florida has not had much luck with Memphis recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Byrum Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 357 yards and five touchdowns while completing 79.5% of his passes, and also rushed for 100 yards. Sean Atkins was another key contributor, picking up 89 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Temple's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 32-18 victory over Navy. The win was just what Temple needed coming off of a 55-0 loss in their prior game.

E.J. Warner was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 402 yards and four touchdowns while completing 81.8% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Jordan Smith, who picked up 50 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

South Florida now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Temple, their victory bumped their record up to 3-6.

While only Temple took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be Temple's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-5 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Bulls have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 196.8 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Owls , though, as they've been averaging only 95.1 per game. How will Temple fare against such a dominant running game? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

South Florida is a solid 7-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 69.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple has won 5 out of their last 8 games against South Florida.