Who's Playing

No. 13 BYU @ South Florida

Last Season Records: South Florida 2-10; BYU 10-3

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls and the BYU Cougars will face off at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Raymond James Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-10 year, the Bulls are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, after a 10-3 record last season and an appearance in the Independence Bowl, BYU is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Florida ranked 22nd worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last season, where the team gave up 28 (bottom 92%). BYU's offense has more to brag about, as they they were 20th best in the nation (top 8%) in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 30. We'll see if South Florida's defense can keep BYU's running backs out of the end zone.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Bulls will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 12-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Florida and BYU both have one win in their last two games.