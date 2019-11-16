How to watch South Florida vs. Cincinnati: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch South Florida vs. Cincinnati football game
Who's Playing
South Florida (home) vs. No. 17 Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: South Florida 4-5; Cincinnati 7-1
What to Know
An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Cincinnati doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 13-point advantage in the spread.
Last week, Cincinnati turned the game against the Connecticut Huskies into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 492 yards to 207. The Bearcats steamrolled Connecticut 48-3. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder did work as he picked up 94 yards on the ground on seven carries and threw two passing touchdowns.
Cincinnati's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Connecticut's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 34 yards. Leading the way was DT Curtis Brooks and his two sacks.
Meanwhile, South Florida came up short against the Temple Owls, falling 17-7. QB Jordan McCloud wasn't much of a difference maker for South Florida; despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once.
The Bearcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Cincinnati's win lifted them to 7-1 while South Florida's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. We'll find out if the Bearcats can add another positive mark to their record or if the Bulls can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Cincinnati's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $7.50
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 13-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
South Florida have won three out of their last four games against Cincinnati.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Cincinnati 35 vs. South Florida 23
- Oct 14, 2017 - South Florida 33 vs. Cincinnati 3
- Oct 01, 2016 - South Florida 45 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Nov 20, 2015 - South Florida 65 vs. Cincinnati 27
