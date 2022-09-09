Who's Playing

Howard @ South Florida

Current Records: Howard 0-2; South Florida 0-1

Last Season Records: South Florida 2-10; Howard 3-8

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Howard Bison at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Raymond James Stadium.

South Florida was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 50-21 to the BYU Cougars. The Bulls were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-7. No one had a standout game offensively for South Florida, but they got scores from RB Brian Battie and RB Jaren Mangham.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Howard as they fell 31-28 to the Hampton Pirates last week.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.