How to watch South Florida vs. SMU: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch South Florida vs. SMU football game
Who's Playing
South Florida (home) vs. SMU (away)
Current Records: South Florida 1-2-0; SMU 4-0-0
What to Know
South Florida heads home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with SMU at 4 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely South Florida's strategy against SC State two weeks ago. The Bulls took their game with ease, bagging a 55-16 win over SC State. QB Jordan McCloud had a stellar game for South Florida as he threw three TDs and punched in two rushing TDs.
Meanwhile, SMU might be getting used to good results now that the team has four wins in a row. They skirted past TCU 41-38. With that victory, SMU brought their scoring average up a tier to 43.50 ppg.
Their wins bumped South Florida to 1-2 and SMU to 4-0. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulls are stumbling into the contest with the seventh fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 292.70 on average. On the other hand, the Mustangs enter the game with 15 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the nation. So the South Florida squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.12
Odds
The Mustangs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
South Florida have won both of the games they've played against SMU in the last five years.
- Nov 19, 2016 - South Florida 35 vs. SMU 27
- Oct 24, 2015 - South Florida 38 vs. SMU 14
-
