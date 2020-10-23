Who's Playing

Tulsa @ South Florida

Current Records: Tulsa 1-1; South Florida 1-4

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Tulsa and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Raymond James Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Golden Hurricane have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Tulsa beat the UCF Knights 34-26 three weeks ago. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 16-2 deficit. No one had a standout game offensively for Tulsa, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR Sam Crawford Jr., WR Keylon Stokes, and WR Josh Johnson.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but South Florida had to settle for a 39-37 loss against the Temple Owls last week. A silver lining for South Florida was the play of RB Johnny Ford, who snatched one receiving TD.

This next game looks promising for the Golden Hurricane, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Tulsa is now 1-1 while the Bulls sit at 1-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tulsa comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at one. As for South Florida, they rank first in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 125.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Hurricane, as the game opened with the Golden Hurricane as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Florida have won both of the games they've played against Tulsa in the last six years.